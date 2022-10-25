Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara to share screen space in Pawel Pawlikowski's 'The Island'

Hollywood couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are all set to play lead roles in acclaimed Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski’s next film, which is tentatively titled 'The Island'. The film is loosely based on a true story and it revolves around an American couple who decides to turn their backs on civilisation and build a secluded paradise on a deserted island.

The film's official plotline reads, "But Eden proves difficult to pull off, particularly after a European countess finds out about their plans and arrives with her two lovers planning to take over the island and build a luxury hotel. That triggers some good old-fashioned psychological warfare, with 'seduction and jealousy' turning into 'sexual infidelity, betrayal and eventually murder'."

The film is reportedly being produced by Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward for Apocalypso Pictures and Brightstar. Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa are co-producing the project for Wildside, a Fremantle company, with Vision Distribution in collaboration with Sky. Meanwhile, Reno Antoniades is serving as the film's executive producer.

One of the most famous directors from European cinema Pawlikowski has won an Oscar for his 2013 movie 'Ida'. His last film 'Cold War' was nominated in the best international feature category at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Also read: 'The dawn of hope renewed': Henry Cavill officially confirms he will don Superman's red cape again

Phoenix and Mara have shared screen space in the 2013 film 'Her', the 2018 film 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot' and 'Mary Magdalene'.

They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in August 2020.