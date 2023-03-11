Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin open up about taking hallucinogens

Hollywood actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who starred on Netflix's Grace and Frankie together from 2015 to 2022, opened up about their experience of taking peyote together. In a candid conversation with Stephen Colbert on his late-night show, the two spoke about the dos and don'ts of consuming the plant, which is known for its hallucinogenic effects.

The 83-year-old actress confessed that she's more of a peyote pro than her co-star Fonda. "I microdose," Tomlin told Colbert, before adding that Fonda's "not that advanced".

When the host asked Tomlin if she is microdosing right now, she cheekily responded, "Yeah, of course." For those uninitiated, microdosing is the practice of consuming very low, sub-hallucinogenic doses of a psychedelic substance.

Meanwhile, Fonda revealed that she has had positive experiences with peyote in the past but her experience of taking it with Tomlin was quite the opposite. "I've always had really good experiences with peyote, but the time we took it together, it was horrible," Fonda said, adding that she became "totally paranoid" at the time.

The 85-year-old Oscar winner continued, "It was the worst. I love it, but I wouldn't do peyote unless you were with a guide." Tomlin then chimed in, "Like a shaman, as I am."

When Colbert asked if he could benefit from the hallucinogens, Fonda suggested he give it a try. "I think you need a little peyote, yeah, and I'll be your guide," the decorated actress said, jokingly, before retracting the offer.

Back in 2015, Fonda spoke to GQ and shared her experiences with peyote. "It's pretty wild. You throw up a lot," she said. "You have visions. It's not my drug of choice; I have never had any profound visions, but many of my friends have. You see incredible shapes and colours and patterns, and sometimes you have cosmic breakthroughs. However, I haven't."

