Jamie Foxx accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015 at a NYC restaurant

Representatives for Jamie Foxx did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.



Apart from Foxx, Catch Hospitality Group, restaurateur Mark Birnbaum, and managing partner Arie Kovant are also named in the suit.

The complaint stated Doe and a friend were seated a table away from the Oscar-winning actor who was having drinks with Birnbaum. Doe recalled crowds of patrons gathering and being ushered away from the table throughout the evening, but she and her friend were never asked to move tables.



"At some point near approximately 1:00am on August 27, 2015 after many patrons had left the area, Plaintiff’s friend stood up from the table, walked over to Defendant Foxx and asked if he would take a picture with her and Plaintiff," docs listed. "FOXX stated ‘sure baby anything for you’ and walked to Plaintiff’s table. Several photographs were taken."

Doe alleged that "Foxx seemed intoxicated" while taking photographs. "At one point Foxx roughly grabbed Plaintiff’s phone out of her hand and took additional photographs," the complaint said. "Foxx then made several comments to Plaintiff including ‘Wow, you have that supermodel body’, ‘You smell so good’ and ‘You look like Nickie.’ When Plaintiff asked ‘Who’s Nickie?,’ Foxx replied ‘Gabrielle Union.’



Foxx proceeded to grab Plaintiff by her arm and pulled her to the back area of the rooftop and assaulted her in a secluded area.

Doe states she attempted to step away from him and noticed a security guard “some distance away who saw what was happening but walked further away.” Doe alleged that Foxx proceeded to slide his hands into her pants and continued to assault her.

The woman added that around this time, her friend came outside and upon seeing the other woman, Foxx stopped and walked over to the security guard.



Doe said due to his actions, she was “injured (and) was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled; and was caused to undergo medical treatment and advice.”



Doe added that she “was unable to pursue her usual and regular activities; was caused to undergo great conscious pain and suffering, continues to undergo such, and will permanently be affected by the injuries and emotional distress she incurred as a result of the sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.”