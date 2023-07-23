Is Christopher Nolan directing a James Bond movie ? Here's what filmmaker has said

Christopher Nolan's most recent work, Oppenheimer, has amassed outstanding reviews from critics and audiences alike. While promoting his atomic bomb thriller, the ace director has expressed his desire to make a James Bond movie.

While speaking to host Josh Horowitz on the recent episode of Happy Sad Confused, the director said that it would be an "amazing privilege" to direct a 007 film.

"The influence of those movies on my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. And so there’s no attempt to shy away from that. I love the films," Nolan said, before adding, "You know, it would be an amazing privilege to do one."

The Tenet director also mentioned that he would not mind directing a film if it's presented at the right moment.

"It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong," he added.



Comparing the James Bond film to the time when he directed the Batman films, the director said, ''You wouldn’t want to take on a film not fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting, everything, it’s a full package.''

The filmmaker said, "You’d have to be really needed, you’d have to be really wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character. Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do."

This is not the first time Nolan has reacted to coming on board to direct iconic British films. In 2017, the filmmaker told Playboy that he had spoken to the producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

"I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it," he said. "Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well."

