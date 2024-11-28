New Delhi

Not just you and me, but Christopher Nolan, the creator of science fiction films like Interstellar and Inception is also a big fan of the Dune franchise. Christopher Nolan recently praised fellow director, Denis Villeneuve, who has adapted Dune for the screen, and gave him a rave review.

Christopher Nolan praised the filmmaker and said that he had done a “a miraculous job of adaptation,” after watching Dune Part Two. Dune 1 and 2 are part of Denis Villeneuve’s two-part feature portrayal of Frank Herbert‘s 1965 sci-fi novel.

Christopher Nolan loved Dune: Part Two

At a recent DGA panel with the Dune creator, Nolan said, “Taking the second half and making an incredible conclusion to the story.” He added, “What a remarkable piece of work.”

Christopher Nolan added, “If, to me, Dune was like Star Wars, then Dune 2 is The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favorite Star Wars film. I think it’s just a great expansion of all that was introduced in the first one.”

“What I was really struck by is the sense of immersion in that world,” he said. “It’s a film that has so many unique images, so many things you’ve never seen before in this movie, time after time, and I was so struck by the detail of everything.”

Dune 3 in works

Meanwhile, there’s good news for Dune film fans, as Denis teased at the panel that Dune 3 is coming. However, Dune 3 will be his last Dune entry. He also explained that Dune 3 is a part of the franchise but the films are not like a “trilogy”.

Denis Villeneuve did not adapt Dune for films for the first time. Previously, David Lynch adapted Herbert’s Dune for his 1984 space opera. Denis returned to the source material for his adaptation Dune (2021) and this year’s Dune: Part Two.

There is now a series on the Dune universe too. Dune: Prophecy is a prequel series on the franchise. It recently debuted and has been getting great reviews. It is currently streaming on Max.