Independent Spirit Awards 2022: Check out the complete list of winners

On Sunday, the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022 were held on March 6 in Santa Monica, California. Returning to an in-person format following last year’s virtual ceremony, this year's ceremony celebrated the independent cinema and TV.



'The Lost Daughter,' a psychological drama that marked the directing debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, was among the big winners of the night. Maggie took the award for the Best Director and Best Feature for her film.

There were several first-time nominees who took the award home: Taylour Paige for a best female lead for 'Zola', Simon Rex for a best male lead for 'Red Rocket', Troy Kotsur for best supporting male actor for 'CODA' - Troy also made history as the first deaf actor to win a Spirit Award.

Check the complete list of winners below:



Best Feature

“The Lost Daughter”

“A Chiara”

“C’mon C’mon”

“The Novice”

“Zola”

Best Male Lead

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Clifton Collins Jr., “Jockey”

Frankie Faison, “Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

Best International Film

“Drive My Car”

“Compartment No. 6”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Pebbles”

“Petite Maman”

“Prayers for the Stolen”

Best Female Lead

Taylour Paige, “Zola”

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice”

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern”

Patti Harrison, “Together Together”

Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One”

Best Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Janicza Bravo, “Zola”

Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice”

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon”

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure”

Best Cinematography

Passing (Eduard Grau)

“A Chiara” (Tim Curtin)

“Blue Bayou” (Matthew Chuang and Ante Cheng)

“The Humans” (Lol Crawley)

“Zola” (Ari Wegner)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs — Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”

Anjana Vasan, “We Are Lady Parts”

Jana Schmieding, “Rutherford Falls”

Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Blindspotting”

Deborah Ayorinde, “THEM: Covenant”

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Olly Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Michael Greyeyes, “Rutherford Falls”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Ashley Thomas, “THEM: Covenant”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Black and Missing”

“The Choe Show”

“The Lady and The Dale”

“Nuclear Family”

“Philly D.A.”

Best New Scripted Series

“Reservation Dogs”

“Blindspotting”

“It’s a Sin”

“The Underground Railroad”

“We Are Lady Parts”

Best Supporting Female

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Amy Forsyth, “The Novice”

Revika Reustle, “Pleasure”

Suzanna Son, “Red Rocket”

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Nikole Beckwith, “Together Together”

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, “Zola”

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon”

Todd Stephens, “Swan Song”

Best Editing

“Zola” (Joi McMillon)

“A Chiara” (Affonso Gonçalves)

“The Nowhere Inn” (Ali Greer)

“The Novice” (Nathan Nugent and Lauren Hadaway)

“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” (Enrico Natale)

Best First Feature

“7 Days”

“Holler”

“Queen of Glory”

“Test Pattern”

“Wild Indian”

Best First Screenplay

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., “Wild Indian ”

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, “Cicada”

Shatara Michelle Ford, “Test Pattern ”

Fran Kranz, “Mass”

Best Documentary

“Summer of Soul”

“Ascension”

“Flee”

“In The Same Breath”

“Procession”

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

“Shiva Baby”

“Cryptozoo”

“Jockey”

“Sweet Thing”

“This is Not a War Story”

Best Supporting Male

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Colman Domingo, “Zola”

Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory”

Will Patton, “Sweet Thing”

Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian”

Producers Award

Lizzie Shapiro

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, “Luzzu”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Gillian Wallace Horvat, “I Blame Society”

“The Truer Than Fiction Award”

Jessica Beshir, “Faya Dayi”

Angelo Madsen Minax, “North By Current”

Debbie Lum, “Try Harder!”