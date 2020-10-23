In pics: Priyanka Chopra reaches Germany to shoot for 'The Matrix 4' with Keanu Reeves

Priyanka Chopra will be a part of ‘The Matrix 4’ as the global star was pictured in Germany where the next film from the hit franchise is currently being filmed.

Priyanka’s pictures from Germany piqued curiosity among her followers as she was spotted with family in the city of Berlin. In the picture, she can be seen with her dog Diana as they take a stroll.

‘The Matrix 4’ is led by Keanu Reeves (Neo) who rose to fame with the franchise as the promised one while also featuring Carrie-Anne Moss. It’s said that Priyanka is in Berlin to shoot her portions of the film.

‘The Matrix 4’ was supposed to start much before but like other films, it was delayed too because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting of the film resumed in June when Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant surfaced hanging out on the set of ‘The Matrix 4’.

Originally, it was scheduled to hit theaters in April 2022 but has been moved up to December 22, 2021.

