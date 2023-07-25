Iconic Beetlejuice statue stolen from sequel set, leaving fans bewildered

In a bizarre and unexpected turn of events, the film set of the highly anticipated Beetlejuice 2 in Vermont was burgled, leaving authorities on the hunt for the culprits responsible for the disappearance of a valuable and beloved sculpture piece.

The Vermont State Police shared a post on their official X (formerly twitter) account, accompanied by photographs of the stolen sculpture that had been taken from the movie set located in East Corinth. With a touch of humour, the police wrote, "We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn't come back!"

The post, shared on July 21, shed light on the peculiar heist, revealing that along with the sculpture, a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration had also been stolen. Check it out below!

We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn't come back! We're investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the "Beetlejuice 2" set in E. Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration. Call 802-748-3111 with any info. pic.twitter.com/3NmKEml1AG — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) July 21, 2023

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "So very sad and disappointing to hear. Please return it." Another commented, "Beetlejuice has such a huge fan base and after all these years we are finally getting Beetlejuice 2. I get it why someone would want items from this movie, but come on. I love Vermont and honestly expected better. Give the props back and be happy the film is being done there." A third comment read, "Theft isn’t funny but shout out to whoever wrote this post. Brilliant now bring those statues back!"

As the investigation into the burglary unfolds, Vermont State Police have urged the public to come forward with any information that may have to assist in recovering the stolen items and apprehending the thieves responsible for the audacious act.

Directed by the renowned filmmaker Tim Burton, Beetlejuice 2 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on September 6, 2024, but its release date may be subject to change due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in the entertainment industry.

The sequel boasts an impressive cast, with the legendary Michael Keaton set to reprise his iconic role as Beetlejuice. Joining him is rising star Jenna Ortega, who will portray the character of Wednesday.





