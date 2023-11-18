I was scared: Olivia Colman says paparazzi fear drove her away from London

Academy Award-winning English actress Olivia Colman has shared candid insights into her decision to relocate from London to the countryside with her family, citing the overwhelming intrusion of paparazzi into their lives.

Colman, known for her roles in Broadchurch, The Crown, and The Favourite revealed to British Vogue, "We've moved to the countryside, and it's lovely." She explained that despite her love for London, the constant challenges posed by paparazzi had made city life increasingly difficult for her and her family. Detailing a distressing incident, Colman disclosed, "Just a**eholes standing outside your front door, following you on the school run." She described a moment of genuine fear when two cars chased her family, leading to a personal meltdown. "I was scared. At one point, there were two cars chasing us, and I was having a sort of meltdown, terrified. I was crying, and they were laughing."

Reflecting on the impact of her rising fame, Colman acknowledged that recognition intensified after her role in the popular series Broadchurch. She admitted to staying home more often to avoid the discomfort of being noticed on the streets. "People taking what they think is a sneaky photograph. It's always obvious, you always know, and it's awful. Don't do it," she said.

Colman expressed frustration with the lack of privacy even at her children's school, recounting an incident, "It happened the other day at my kids' school, a mum took one. You can't even go: 'Sorry, don't do that,' as then they say, 'I wasn't! I didn't!' And then you look like a d**k."