Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer: Make way for queen Viola Davis

Let the Hunger Games begin! The trailer for the next installment from the franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is finally out and it looks like we should get ourselves strapped for a fun ride with lots of creepy-crawling things, politics, meme-worthy one-liners, and some impeccable performances from Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage and the rest of the cast.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel of the same name. The film will follow a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who strives to revive his family’s legacy. In the midst of his efforts, he is tasked with mentoring District 12’s tribute and Panem’s favorite, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). Coriolanus works with Lucy to keep her alive in the Hunger Games, and he begins to battle between good and evil.

We will get to see Jason Schwartzman as Lucretious Flickerman, a descendant of Stanley Tucci’s Caesar Flickerman. Coriolanus’ cousin, Tigris Snow, is portrayed by Hunter Schafer. Peter Dinklage portrays one of the creators of the Hunger Games, Dean Casca Highbottom, while Viola Davis plays Dr. Volumnia Gail, the head game maker of the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer here:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ cast also includes Fionnula Flanagan, Flora Li Thiemann, Honor Gillies, Eike Onyambu, Konstantin Taffet, Burn Gorman, Scott Folan, Carl Spencer, Michael Greco, Daniela Grubert, Kjell Brutscheidt, Ashley Liao, Sofia Sanchez, Josh Andres Rivera, Mackenzie Lansing, Lilly Maria Cooper, Zoe Renee, Max Raphael, Vaughan Reilly, Dakota Shapiro, Nick Benson and George Somner.

The franchise director Francis Lawrence returns for the prequel film. Michael Lesslie has written the screenplay, and Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller executive produce alongside producers Brad Simpson, Nina Jacobson, and Lawrence.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will premiere in theaters on November 17.

