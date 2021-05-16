Henry Cavill addresses speculations about in his personal life: 'I am very happy in love'

Henry Cavill is talking about his personal life!



The 'Superman' actor took to his Instagram account to address the speculation going on about his personal life. Cavill, a few months back revealed the new love of his life -- Natalie Viscuso.



He posted a lengthy message on his Instagram about “some social animosity” he has noticed and said that he is “very happy in love.” Alongside his long note, Henry posted a cosy snap with Viscuso, showing both of them smiling as they donned matching flat caps in the cold weather.



“Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships,” Henry said in his letter.

He continued, “Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating,’ it has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realizing that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop.”

The 'Enola Holmes' star said, “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true,” Henry said. “Let’s embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity.”



By concluding his long post by saying, “I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”



The couple were first publicly spotted together in London in April when they were out with his dog Kal for a walk. Later, Cavill made his relationship Instagram official and introduced the world to his love, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he wrote.