Harvey Weinstein rape trial: LA jury breaks until next week after nine days of deliberation

After failing to reach a verdict over a span of nine days, the jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial will resume deliberations next week on Monday. The deliberations began on December 2 and till now, the 12-person jury has since discussed the case for about 37 hours in total.

On Wednesday, the jurors asked to have a few testimonies read back to them, indicating that they are still sifting through the witnesses' allegations. Since the courtroom will be closed on Thursday and Friday, the testimonies are expected to be read on Monday.

Through the course of the deliberations, the jury asked one question. Judge Lisa B. Lench, however, has opted not to reveal the question to the media. It's difficult to decipher why the jury is taking so long to deliver the verdict since not a lot of information is out in public.

"The court is aware that there have been inquiries from the press regarding the contents of juror questions sent to the court," the judge said in a minute order Wednesday. "The contents of the communications reveal the deliberative process of the currently-deliberating jury. As such, the court believes it would be inappropriate to release to the press the contents of the communications prior to the discharge of the jury as it would impinge on the deliberative processes of the jury."

In addition to the 23-year sentence he is already serving on his conviction in New York, Weinstein is facing seven charges of sexual assault, stemming from four victims. If found guilty, he could face up to 60 years to life in prison.