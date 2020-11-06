Harry Styles, Billie Eilish to feature in Gucci's mini-series co-directed by Gus Van Sant, Alessandro Michele

Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele has announced GucciFest, a digital fashion and film festival, that will showcase for the collection ‘Ouverture of Something That Never Ended’. It is scheduled to air from November 16 to November 22. Aside from the designs, there will also be a seven-episode miniseries, shot in Rome and co-directed with filmmaker Gus Van Sant, and starring performer Silvia Calderoni.

The series will follow her in a "surreal daily routine in the city" as she encounters a string of famous faces and friends of the house including Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Billie Eilish, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Arlo Parks, Harry Styles, Sasha Waltz and Florence Welch.

Directors #GusVanSant and #AlessandroMichele in an image by #PaigePowell on set in Rome filming the episodes of #GucciOuverture Of Something That Never Ended, to be presented during #GucciFest fashion and film festival from Nov 16-22. Discover more https://t.co/HA9lDdRJnp. pic.twitter.com/r6Rj6fdWhH — gucci (@gucci) November 5, 2020 ×



The episodes will be released daily as an exclusive broadcast on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci YouTube and the site, GucciFest.com.

‘Ouverture of Something That Never Ended’ will be joined on the program by fashion films celebrating the works of 15 independent young designers.