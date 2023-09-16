Halle Berry on Drake using her image for his new song promotion, 'Didn't get my permission'

Halle Berry is not very thrilled with Drake and SZA's recent actions. Teasing their first collaboration song, Slime You Out, the Canadian rapper and the singer used an infamous photo of the Oscar-winning actor, and that too without her consent.

A day after Drake shared a photo, Halle briefly addressed the matter as she revealed that her picture was used without her consent. Taken at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, the picture shows Berry all drenched in green slime.

A day after Drake and SZA teased their first collaboration with the famous picture, Berry shared a simple post, reading: ''Sometimes You Have To Be The Bigger Guy..Even If You're a Woman.''

In the comment section, one person asked the actress about her thoughts on Drake using her picture to promote his new collaboration.

"@halleyberry, what are your thoughts of drake using that picture of you for his single?," wrote the Instagram user.

Halle Berry replied to the person saying, "[Drake] didn't get my permission. That's not cool I thought better of him!"

Berry continued, "Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!"

Netizens were quick to react to Berry's comment.

One user commented: ''Gaining permission from others is always important when using anything that’s theirs (including their image and likeness). It’s sad that people often disregard the value of respect and courtesy.''

Another user took Drake's side and wrote, '' literally not even the actual official cover art he just posted that pic to announce it💀💀💀you tryin way too hard to be a victim.''

Before Drake's much-awaited studio album ''For All the Dogs'', the Canadian rapper and SZA collaborated for the single, ''Slime You Out.''

The song was released on Friday (Sep.15).

