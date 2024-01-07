Halle Bailey welcomes baby boy with her beau DDG

Hollywood actress Halle Bailey surprised the whole world as she announced the arrival of her first child, a boy. The Little Mermaid actress has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, DDG. The couple has named their little boy Halo.



On Sunday, the singer-turned-actress shared the big news with her millions of followers on Instagram. She shared a picture of her hand softly holding the wrist of her little boy, who is wearing a golden bracelet reading his name, Halo.



In the caption, Halle, 23, called her little bundle the ''greatest thing'' of the new year 2023.



She wrote in the caption, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.”



Halle's longtime beau, DDG, also shared an emotional post. Sharing the same photo of his boy, the rapper wrote, “My biggest blessing by far... son son. Never been so in love with baby Halo.”

Despite so many rumours about her pregnancy, Halle and DDG managed to keep it a secret until the announcement was posted. The news of the pregnancy first emerged online in September 2023, when she skipped the red carpet.



Halle Bailey and DDG have been dating for a while now. However, they made the news official on Instagram in 2022, when DDG penned a birthday note for his love.



Later, the singer revealed that they two met online through social media after he approached her.



Bailey shared, “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them. Coincidentally, he messaged me — and the rest is history.”