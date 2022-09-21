Golden Globes to return to NBC in 2023 after off-air ceremony in 2022

The Golden Globe Awards will be back on US cable network NBC in 2023, confirmed Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). HFPA is the organisation behind the awards, which claim to recognise the best in cinema and television from the United States and overseas. The 2022 ceremony of the Golden Globes was infamously not televised after HFPA received intense criticism for its lack of diversity, sexual harassment allegations against its members, and more. The 2022 edition of the awards followed the 2021 edition that was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and was held two months after the usual schedule.

We are ecstatic to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC January 10th, 2023! Stay tuned this December 12th for nominees! 🏆https://t.co/vRaCTM1oUf pic.twitter.com/Sxji30r08v — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) September 20, 2022

It was confirmed back in August that the awards show will return to the telly, but now HFPA has said that NBC has agreed to broadcast it. After the backlash, HFPA had promised radical structural changes and a more diversified composition.

The show will be telecast on the evening of January 10 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. This translates to the 5:30 am of January 11 in India.

Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, said in a statement, "We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return. It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!"

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming, said, "We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023."