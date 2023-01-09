Golden Globes Awards 2023 prediction: Who will win in Comedy or Musical categories?

The 2023 Golden Globes Awards 2023 is just a day away. Some of the finest films and television series of 2022 have been nominated at this year's awards. The bets have been placed, and people have chosen their favourites and it is just a matter of time before the winners are announced.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and the 80th Golden Globe Awards will be telecast live on NBC after a dismal year last year which was riddled with controversy. This year Hollywood Foreign Press Association will attempt to redeem itself as it has included more diverse voting members.



Who will reign at Tuesday's Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg or 'Banshees of Inisherin'? Will Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh snag their expected awards or will there be an upset in the Best Actress categories?



Here's a look at this year's Comedy or Musical categories. The nominees in Best Comedy or Musical, and lead performances include fan favourites 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' along with 'Banshees Of Inisgerin' and 'Babylon'. So who will win the Golden Globe? Here's our take

Best Film Musical or Comedy nominees



Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness



Who will win: Everything Everywhere All At Once



The genre-smashing, multiverse-spanning word-of-mouth hit 'Everything' has been widely loved by critics and fans. The other contender could be 'Banshees' although it has so far fetched polarised views from the audience,. Many though feel Banshees stands more of a chance for its simple storytelling vis-a-vis 'Everything Everywhere'.

Best Actor in Musical or Comedy nominees



Diego Calva, 'Babylon'

Daniel Craig, 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Adam Driver, 'White Noise'

Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Ralph Fiennes, 'The Menu'

Who will win: Colin Farrell



Colin Farrel has had a great 2022. He featured in 'After Yang' and 'Batman' but it was his portrayal in 'Banshees' as a happy-go-lucky Irish lad at a loss when his best buddy wants nothing to do with him that made him a star and a favourite in this category. Daniel Craig's detective role in 'Glass Onion' and Fiennes in 'The Menu' also are strong contenders in this category but something tells us that Farrell will take the trophy home.