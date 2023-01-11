Golden Globe Awards 2023 winning movies in all categories: Where and how to watch these movies on OTT platform

Golden Globe Awards 2023: The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicked off Hollywood's award season with a bang. SS Rajamouli's RRR lived up to its name, winning one of its two nominations for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The Fabelmans, directed by Steven Spielberg, won two of the show's most important awards- Best Film (Drama) and Best Director. The Banshees Of Inisherin also won Best Film (Musical/Comedy), Best Actor(Musical/Comedy) for Colin Farrell, and Best Screenplay. Everything, Everywhere, All At Once took home two thrilling awards- Best Film Actress (Musical/Comedy) for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor (Film) for Ke Huy Quan.

With multiple wins, Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus were big winners in the television categories. Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams won acting awards for their roles in Abbott Elementary, as well as Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy). The White Lotus won Best Limited/Anthology Series or TV Film, and Jennifer Coolidge received an acting award.

Here is the list of all the movies and TV shows that won Golden Globe Awards 2023 with details of the movie/TV show and where you can watch them:

MOVIES that won Golden Globe Awards 2023

1. The Fablemans

The final Golden Globe of 2023 went to filmmaker Steven Spielberg's very personal movie 'The Fabelmans', which bagged the Best Picture in the Drama category.

Synopsis: "The Fabelmans" is directed by Spielberg from a script he co-wrote with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner ("Angels in America"). Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

Where to watch: The Fabelmans is available now to rent or purchase for $20 or $25, respectively, on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

2. The Bansheens of Inisherin

Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees Of Inisherin started the evening as the most nominated film with eight nods and finished with the biggest haul, converting three into wins for best musical or comedy, best screenwriter for Martin McDonagh, and best actor musical or comedy for Colin Farrell.

Synopsis: Pádraic is devastated on a remote island off the coast of Ireland when his lifelong friend Colm abruptly ends their friendship. Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary, with the help of his sister and a troubled young islander. However, as Colm's resolve grows stronger, he issues an ultimatum with shocking consequences.

Where to watch: The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, and hit theatres in October 2022. As of December 2022, Banshees of Inisherin is currently available to stream on HBO Max. You can also watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Argentina, 1985

Argentina 1985 wins the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language after beating Close from Belgium/ France/ Netherlands, Decision to Leave from South Korea, and RRR from India.

Synopsis: Based on true events, the story follows the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship (1976-1983), and focuses on the titanic work of a group of lawyers led by prosecutors Julio César Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo against those responsible for Argentina's bloodiest dictatorship. Under the slogan "Nunca Más" which means 'Never Again', the narration reflects on the true meaning of the concepts of memory, truth, and justice.

Where to watch: The legal drama is available on Amazon Prime.

4. Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio won the Best Animated Feature award at the Golden Globes 2023. This made Netflix the first streamer to bag a Best Animated Picture award.

Synopsis: The story is set in Italy and is about a father's wish to bring a wooden boy to life, allowing him to care for the child. However, as Italy descends into fascism, the two of them must struggle to find a place for themselves.

Where to watch: The movie is available on Netflix.

TV SHOWS that won Golden Globe Awards 2023

1. House of the Dragon

House of Dragon's Golden Globe win comes as a surprise. The experts had predicted Better Call Saul and Ozark had a fighting chance considering they were nominated for their final seasons. But it was named Best Drama Series by beating out the other predicted nominees in the category.

Synopsis: House of the Dragon is a spinoff series of Game of Thrones. It focuses on events that took 200 years before Game of Thrones and focuses on the Targaryen family. In Game of Thornes, most of the Targaryens were dead as well as all of their dragons.

Where to watch: The TV series was aired on HBO max, and is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

2. Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary outperformed the competition at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, winning Best Comedy Series.

Synopsis: Quinta Brunson created Abbott Elementary, an American sitcom television series for ABC. Brunson plays Janine Teagues, a positive second-grade teacher at Abbott Elementary, a fictitious predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. It is a mockumentary about a group of teachers striving against all odds to educate their wards at one of America’s most underfunded and mismanaged public schools.

Where to watch: The series is available to watch on Disney+ Hostar

3. The White Lotus

The White Lotus lifted the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television at the 2023 Golden Globes Award.

Synopsis: Mike White created The White Lotus, a black comedy-drama anthology television series for HBO. It follows the guests and employees of the fictitious White Lotus resort chain as their stay is disrupted by their various psychosocial dysfunctions.