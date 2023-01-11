Golden Globe Awards 2023: Who interrupted awards speeches with piano music?

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 were held on Tuesday night. Many movies and TV shows, as well as actors, actresses, writers, and so on, competed at the star-studded awards ceremony. While in films, Martin McDonagh's Irish Civil War-era set the story of the breaking of a friendship 'The Banshees of Inisherin' won the day with three wins, Quinta Brunson's 'Abbott Elementary' topped in television. India's 'RRR', meanwhile, won the Best Original Song trophy for 'Naatu Naatu'. While the awards show was pretty controversy-free (and tame, if we are being honest), there were a few moments when the acceptance speeches of many contenders appeared to be interrupted by piano music.

While many blamed and trolled Chloe Flower, the pianist who we saw intermittently before and after the breaks, it appears she was not responsible for the interludes that annoyed many a winner during the awards show.

Flower denied playing piano during the awards speeches. She said she was playing the piano only when the audience saw her on the camera. "I would never play piano over people’s speeches!! I’m only playing when you see me on camera! #goldenglobes," she wrote on Twitter.

Flower entertained the audience present at the venue as well as those tuning in from their homes with her renditions of 'Take My Breath Away' from 'Top Gun,' 'Under the Sea' from 'The Little Mermaid', and so on.

Meanwhile, many personalities who were bestowed with awards were miffed with the piano interruption. Michelle Yeoh, who received a trophy in the Best Actress (Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy) category, was interrupted as she was speaking. "Shut up, please. I can beat you up, okay? It's that serious," Yeoh said when the piano music began to play.