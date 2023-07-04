Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome second child

Good news for the former Game of Thrones family! The duo met on the sets of the most-watched shows of all time, fell in love, got married, and are now expanding their family. We are talking about Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. The duo welcomed their second child recently.

A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People and said that the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

Kit Harington announced the couple's second pregnancy during the Jimmy Fallon Show

It was first revealed that the couple was expecting their second child when Kit Harington made the announcement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February. He had then said that their 2-year-old son was “about to get the shock of his life.” Explaining his state of mind to the TV show host, Kit said that his mindset is completely different this time around than it was when they were preparing for their first child.