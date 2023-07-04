Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome second child
Story highlights
It's another baby for the Haringtons! Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and kit Harington welcomed a baby daughter to their expanding family.
It's another baby for the Haringtons! Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and kit Harington welcomed a baby daughter to their expanding family.
Good news for the former Game of Thrones family! The duo met on the sets of the most-watched shows of all time, fell in love, got married, and are now expanding their family. We are talking about Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. The duo welcomed their second child recently.
A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People and said that the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”
Kit Harington announced the couple's second pregnancy during the Jimmy Fallon Show
It was first revealed that the couple was expecting their second child when Kit Harington made the announcement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February. He had then said that their 2-year-old son was “about to get the shock of his life.” Explaining his state of mind to the TV show host, Kit said that his mindset is completely different this time around than it was when they were preparing for their first child.
Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones said, “I’m terrified. You know, with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”
They met on the sets of Game of Thrones
As for the couple’s love story, Kit and Rose first met on the sets of the hit HBO series. While Kit played Jon Snow, Rose played Ygritte. The couple got married in 2018 near a Scottish castle owned by the latter’s family.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.