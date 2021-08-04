'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harington faced mental health issues because of the show

Not all’s well for ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington after the show ended. Two years after the end of the show, the actor who played Jon Snow on the show, addressed how it impacted his mental health.

The ‘GoT’ actor said, “I went through…some mental health difficulties after Thrones and during the end of Thrones, to be honest, and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show, and what I’ve been doing for years.”

On an episode of SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’, Kit Harington said he took a break “after Thrones” where he said, “I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself,'” and added, “and I think I’m really happy I did that.”

Now he feels that his perspective on the show has evolved over time. “Part of the journey since it finished…was just becoming proud of that show, and not running away from it,” he said, “not running away from what it was, and who I played in it, but just owning it and being proud of everything about it.”

“My child is a direct result of Game of Thrones. I still have very, very good friends from that show,” said Kit Harrington. “It did nothing but wonders for me.”

In 2019, Kit had revealed that he entered rehab to address mental health issues.

As for ‘Game of Thrones’, the series created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, is based on the fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin. It ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019.