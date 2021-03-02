Gal Gadot expecting third child with husband Jaron Varsano

A day after she appeared on the Golden Globes stage, actress Gal Gadot has announced her third pregnancy.



The 'Wonder Woman' star is expecting her third child with her husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano. The couple shares two daughters - Alma and Maya.



Gadot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.



"Here we go again," the actor captioned a family selfie with her daughters and Varsano, 45, cradling her baby bump.

Gadot's announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign-language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American feature 'Minari'.



The actor's chosen outfit at the ceremony- a white flowing Givenchy mini dress- sparked pregnancy rumours at the ceremony as many felt that the actress wanted to keep the attention away from her growing bump.



The actress was last seen in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. She will be reprising her role as the superwoman in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' soon.