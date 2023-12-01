'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' trailer finally out, teases the story of young Furiosa

Mad Max: Fury Road’s prequel Furiosa is here and makers dropped the film’s first look trailer. The film has Anya Taylor-Joy shave her head to take on the role of Imperators Furiosa, the fierce war captain that Charlize Theron played in the 2015 action film. Directed by George Miller, Furiosa is the fifth film in the franchise.

It follows the life of a young Furiosa as she comes into her own after being taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and is immersed into a sinister world. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke also star in the film. The film’s updated title and trailer were teased at CCXP, Brazil’s biggest Comic-Con event this week. The film will be called Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga trailer here:

At the event, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth joined the director onstage to preview the upcoming film. While discussing their film, Chris told the audience of his character, “He’s a complicated individual. He’s a very violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the Wasteland, which is the world the ‘Mad Max’ saga takes place in. He’s a product of his environment. He has been birthed into a space where it’s kill or be killed. He’s learned to rule with an iron fist. There’s a charisma to him and it’s a very manipulative charisma.”

George Miller directed the prequel and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Nico Lathouris. Meanwhile, a lot of Furiosa crew is the same as Mad Max: Fury Road including film editor Margaret Sixel, costume designer Jenny Beavan and composer Junkie XL.