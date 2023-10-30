Former Tennis star Pete Sampras reveals wife Bridgette Wilson has ovarian cancer

Former Tennis legend Pete Sampras’ family has been going through a tough time. Pete revealed recently that his wife, actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, has ovarian cancer. In a statement to media, Pete shared a lengthy letter explaining about his wife’s diagnosis.

The statement reads: “This past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family. Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

He continued, “It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supports of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring.”

Pete Sampras admitted that it was difficult to reach out for support because it is still very hard to talk about. Pete Sampras and Bridgette Wilson have been married since 2000. They are parents to two sons – one born in 2002 and another in 2005.

As for work, we have seen Bridgette Wilson in Billy Madison, in which she plays Veronica Vaughan, the love interest of Adam Sandler’s Billy. She portrayed Ginger in four episodes of Saved by the Bell, followed by a recurring role in Santa Barbara. She also starred in The Wedding Planner.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.