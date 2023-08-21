Feeling overwhelmed! Jennifer Lopez pens a heartwarming anniversary post for husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a fairytale wedding in Georgia last year. And, today, the singer-actress is celebrating her first anniversary. After their hush-hush wedding in the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the Hollywood couple got married again in a dreamy ceremony organised in Ben's sprawling mansion.

Celebrating a year of togetherness, Jennifer shared a bunch of loved-up photos. Taking to Instagram, the actress also penned a heartwarming caption for her husband.

''One year ago today 🤍 …Dear Ben, Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing

How did we end up here. Without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life…''

In the first photo of the carousel, Affleck is carrying Lopez in his arms. Donning their wedding attire, both of them are looking adorable. The next picture showed Lopez kissing Ben passionately as the fireworks lit up the sky in the backdrop.

Jennifer's post comes a few days after she dropped a series of random photos from the first half of August, which showed the Mother actress posing in several picturesque locations. One picture showed her wearing her diamond engagement ring and "BEN" necklace.

Jennifer and Ben's impromptu wedding

A month after getting hitched in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' one more time on August 21, 2022, but this one was in the presence of their close friends, and family. The lavish event was hosted at Affleck's Georgia estate.

In April 2022, the couple got engaged, nearly two decades after they abruptly called off their wedding. One of the most talked about couples, Lopez and Affleck's love life has been one of the most discussed topics in the showbiz world. They first got engaged in 2002 and announced their breakup in 2004.

