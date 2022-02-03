Family of slain rapper sue festival organisers for lack of security at venue

Family of late rapper Drakeo the Ruler is going to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the promoters of the concert where he was stabbed to death.

According to the family’s attorney, Live Nation, Bobby Dee Presents, and C3 Presents did not provide adequate security at the event. Attorney James Bryant said, “This would have never happened if those promoters had had the proper security protocol. This was a preventable death.”

He claimed a lawsuit will be filed next week against the promoters seeking upward of $20 million.

Drakeo the Ruler was scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time in Los Angeles festival on December 18 at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park. A crowd descended on him backstage and stabbed him in the neck, according to video of the scene. No one has been charged in his slaying.

Festival organisers released a statement: “Once Upon a Time in L.A. joins Drakeo’s family, friends, and fans in grieving his loss. The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”