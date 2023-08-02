Emma Corrin opens up about playing Deadpool 3 villain: An absolute mind-f**k

English actor Emma Corrin, known for playing the role of Princess Diana in Netflix's period royal drama The Crown, revealed their excitement about taking on the role of a villain in the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Deadpool 3. Apart from Ryan Reynolds' anti-hero, the film also brings back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The identity of Corrin's villain remains shrouded in secrecy at the moment. Fellow Brit, Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, will join Corrin in the film. Corrin shared that playing a villain is something they have been eager to explore, describing it as an itch they want to scratch. Director Shawn Levy approached them after witnessing their exceptional performance in a stage production of Virginia Woolf's Orlando.

Despite the intrigue surrounding the project, Corrin expressed that Marvel was characteristically tight-lipped and didn't reveal any details about the film during their initial meeting.

Stepping into the Marvel universe proved to be a fresh experience for Corrin, as they were not very familiar with the world of superheroes.

“I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this'. It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it. It’s an absolute mind-f**k. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing. I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it, especially Deadpool because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner workings," they said.

What is Deadpool 3 all about?

Deadpool 3 is the first of the series to be set under the MCU umbrella. The Deadpool franchise will continue to be R-Rated, despite being a part of the otherwise PG-13 MCU. The film will likely be Wolverine and Deadpool buddy movie. We know Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will also return. While Soni plays the role of a taxi driver and a fan of Deadpool called Dopinder, Uggams essays Blind Al, the blind roommate of Wade Wilson (Deadpool's real name) and the closest a mother he has in his life. Both characters bring comic relief and emotional depth to the movies. They also provide a balance to the film's over-the-top action and irreverent humour, and serve as a reminder that even in a world of superheroes and villains, real people exist.

Additionally, Jennifer Garner will return to the role of Elektra from Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005). Morenna Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand will also come back, as Vanessa and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, respectively.

When will Deadpool 3 release?