Dwayne Johnson's surprise visit for fans on 'Black Adam' opening night wins internet | Watch

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson left everyone wonderstruck at a theatre on Thursday. As promised, he arrived at a cinema hall to surprise his fans and have a quick meet-and-greet session.

To mark the opening night of his action film 'Black Adam', he flew all the way back from Spain and made a stop at a theatre where his film was being screened. The audience's reaction to the surprise visit was heartwarming and a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne posted a video of his surprise visit with a long caption that read, "SURPRISE As promised, I flew all the way back home from SPAIN, so I could surprise fans on OPENING NIGHT OF BLACK ADAM. LOVE how people go from 'wait, I recognize that voice' to 'Is it? No it can’t be…' to 'HOLY S**T!!!' INCREDIBLE AUDIENCE REACTIONS to watching #BlackAdam HAPPY BLACK ADAM DAY!!! Enjoy the movie!~ dj.”

Check it out below!

In the now-viral video, Dwayne's fans can be seen screaming with joy, witnessing their favourite star standing in front of them.

In another post, several snaps from the opening night were shared by the actor. One picture shows a small kid dressed as the superhero Black Adams.

Expressing how much he loves to see his fans take extra efforts to dress up as Black Adam, the actor wrote, "My little 'Protector of the People' I ABSOLUTELY LOVE (black hearts) seeing fans dress up as BLACK ADAM when they come to watch our movie!!! It’s the powerful reminder of my WHY we made the movie." Take a look!

Dwayne's posts took the internet by storm with several fans praising the actor for the surprise visit. “I Never Heard That Louder scream in my entire life. Yea you know what I’m talking about that special moment. Movie Of The Year (sic),” a fan wrote. Another wrote, "Another home run for The Great One!"

Also read: Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

‘Black Adam’ tells the origin story of the titular antihero, one of the most powerful metahumans of the DC universe. Dwayne Johnson portrays the strong anti-hero and sworn enemy of Shazam, who was played by Zachary Levi in a 2019 origin film and in the upcoming sequel 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods', coming next year.

The super-hero cast has Aldis Hodge playing Hawkman, Noah Centineo playing Atom Smasher and Pierce Brosnan playing Doctor Fate.