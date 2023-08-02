Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana dresses in drag for a comedy of errors

The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated trailer of Dream Girl 2 was unveiled by the makers on social media on Tuesday. The trailer had fans in splits with its uproarious comedy and star-studded cast. The film brings together the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday for the first time on screen. The trailer boasts bone-tickling dialogue and showcases the hilarious camaraderie of the lead pair. The film also boasts of an ensemble cast comprising of Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Dream Girl 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl which had Ayushmann as a call centre employee who talks to callers in a female voice, pretending to be Pooja. It starred, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee. In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann not only voices Pooja but also dresses up like her which leads to more confusion.





"Dream Girl 2 is the most awaited sequel of 2023, and we are thrilled to present this comedy entertainer that will keep the audience laughing throughout," said Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms. "With a stellar cast and Raaj Shaandilyaa's brilliant direction, we are confident that this film will be the comedy highlight of 2023," she added.



Ayushmann Khurrana also expressed his excitement, saying, "Dream Girl 2 has been a joyride from the beginning. The script is hilarious, and I'm elated to bring laughter and entertainment in the lives of our fans once again.



Ananya Panday shared her thoughts on the project, saying, "Working on Dream Girl 2 was an absolute blast, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the fun we had while filming this comedy extravaganza."



Director Raaj Shaandilyaa expressed his excitement for the film, stating, "Dream Girl 2 is a laughter riot from start to finish, and we have put our heart and soul into creating an unforgettable cinematic experience."



Dream Girl 2 will release on 25th August 2023. It has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.