Diego Luna opens up about bittersweet farewell to Andor: 'A certain melancholy...'

Diego Luna, star of the acclaimed Star Wars series Andor, recently spoke about the series' impending in a recent interview. He expressed both excitement and melancholy as they filmed the second season in the UK. Aware that the series was intended to last only two seasons, Luna admitted to the news agency Associated Press that he is feeling sad about parting ways with the team and the dynamic they had built during their time together. Andor serves as a prequel to Rogue One, delving into the backstory of Cassian Andor, a Rebel spy introduced in the 2016 film. Luna's portrayal of Andor's survival-driven ethos has garnered praise.

“I am very excited filming, all the time I feel that we are approaching the end and, therefore, the process is lived with a certain melancholy. There is also an inevitable part of saying how sad it is to leave this team, to leave this dynamic, to leave this time living here,” the actor said. The performance has also positioned him as a strong contender for a drama series actor Emmy nomination. If nominated, he would become the first Latino actor in nearly three decades to receive such recognition in the category, with the last being Jimmy Smits in 1995 for his role in NYPD Blue.

While Luna is glad to be considered among other potential contenders like Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, and Selena Gomez, he also expresses concern about the long absence of Latin actors in this category. Luna finds it absurd given the wealth of interesting stories and memorable performances by Latin actors. However, he remains optimistic, believing that good things are on the horizon for people who share his background and experiences.

"What makes me sad is the fact, the fact that the last nomination for a Latino actor in this category was so many years ago, it is very absurd knowing the number of interesting stories that have been told, the number of actors who have done memorable jobs. But it’s also exciting to know that I’m not the only one and that makes me think that good things are coming for people who look like me, who come from where I come from," he said.

Luna reflects on the positive reception of Andor, created and produced by Tony Gilroy. The series has been seen to be defying the typical expectations for sci-fi shows in the main categories.

“There are many prejudices in some way with science fiction cinema and with Andor very beautiful things have happened. It’s very nice to see that for the team, the people who do this, the people in the industry are celebrating them and the series,” he added.

When asked about the upcoming second season, Luna emphasises the delicate balance that defines the series. While hinting at more action and potentially darker storylines, he highlights the series' strength in portraying the depth of its characters. As the final season approaches, Luna suggests that the narratives of these characters, who did not appear in Rogue One, need closure and resolution.



