Demi Lovato calls herself ‘fluid person’; goes back to using she/her pronouns again

Demi Lovato, singer and former Disney Channel star, confessed to feeling more like a woman this year. The star came out as a nonbinary last May and changed her pronouns to they/them, but is now back to using she/her. In a recent interview with Spout Podcast, Lovato opened up about her decision to change her pronouns and said she has been "feeling more feminine" after adopting her previous pronouns.

"Recently I’ve been feeling more feminine, so I’ve adopted she/her again," Lovato explained. "I'm such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity," Lovato said on the podcast.

She said, "I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her, again. "I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy. So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me. Because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me."

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ singer is now using both "they" and "she" pronouns, according to her Instagram account. On the other hand, the star also claimed that she identifies herself as both queer and pansexual.

"Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it's all about respect," she concluded.

Demi, while revealing herself as a nonbinary in a video on Instagram, said, "I am proud to let you know that I identify as nonbinary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

The singer continued, saying, "This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

Lovato is set to launch her next album later this month, which is titled, ‘Holy F**k. One of the songs from the album, ‘Skin of My Teeth’, is inspired by the 29-year-old’s health challenges following a 2018 overdose that resulted in multiple strokes and brain damage, CNN reported. Speaking on ‘Spout’, Demi claimed she has remained sober throughout the album's creation and it is something she is "so proud of."

