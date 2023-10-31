David Fincher on Fight Club's resonance with far right, 'incels': Don't know how to help Tyler Durden fans

David Fincher, renowned director of the 1999 cult classic Fight Club, recently discussed the film's unexpected resonance with various groups, including the so-called incels (a portmanteau of 'involuntary celibate') and the far right in the US, in an interview with The Guardian.

Fincher began by acknowledging that he cannot control how people interpret his work, stating, "I'm not responsible for how people interpret things... Language evolves. Symbols evolve."

The Guardian writer pointed out that Fight Club has become a touchstone for the far right, to which Fincher responded with a sense of detachment. He explained that the film is just one of many touchstones in their lexicon and said that he did not create the film with these groups in mind.

“It’s impossible for me to imagine that people don’t understand that Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) is a negative influence. People who can’t understand that, I don’t know how to respond and I don’t know how to help them," he said.

What was Fight Club all about?

Based on Chuck Palahniuk's novel of the same name, Fight Club revolves around an insomniac and disenchanted narrator, played by Edward Norton, who forms an underground fight club with the enigmatic and charismatic Tyler Durden.

The film explores themes of masculinity, consumerism, alienation, and rebellion against the constraints of modern society. As the narrator becomes more deeply involved in the fight club and its anarchic philosophy, the group evolves into an underground movement seeking to undermine the capitalist system through a series of increasingly destructive and violent acts.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE