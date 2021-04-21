Dakota Johnson set to star in Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion'

American star Dakota Johnson has signed on to play the lead in Netflix`s retelling of Jane Austen`s novel `Persuasion`. According to Variety, the movie, which is expected to go on the floors in May, will be helmed by Carrie Cracknell, who will make her feature directorial debut with it.

She is known for directing Jake Gyllenhaal in `Sea Wall/ A Life` on Broadway. Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow have adapted the screenplay.`Persuasion` was the last novel written by Austen, the author of literary classics like `Sense and Sensibility`, `Pride and Prejudice` and `Emma`, prior to her death in 1817.

According to Variety, the novel has been adapted for the screen numerous times, including the 2007 TV movie starring Sally Hawkins.

In the 2007 released British television film, Hawkins stars as the protagonist Anne Elliot, while Rupert Penry-Jones plays Frederick Wentworth.

Eight years prior to the film`s beginning, Anne was persuaded to reject Wentworth`s proposal of marriage. Now 27 and unmarried, Anne re-encounters Wentworth, who has made his fortune in the Napoleonic Wars and is looking for a wife--anyone but Anne, whom he has not forgiven for rejecting him all those years ago.

Another production of `Persuasion` starring Sarah Snook is currently in the works at Searchlight Pictures. That version, announced in September 2020, is being directed by Mahalia Belo and written by Jessica Swale known for her works in `Summerland`.

Netflix`s version is expected to begin in May, as per reports from Variety. MRC Film, the studio that backed `Knives Out` and `The Lovebirds`, is developing the movie with Netflix.

The project will be produced by Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie. Elizabeth Cantillon through her untitled MRC Film Romance label, with Michael Constable and David Fliegel, will executively produce the movie.