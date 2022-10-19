'Creed III' trailer: Michael B Jordan turns director for a tale of redemption 

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan will be making his directorial debut with 'Creed III'. The actor, who has played the protagonist in the previous two films, took to Instagram Tuesday to share the trailer of the third part.

He wrote, "My directorial debut?! That still sounds crazy to say but there`s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I`ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise."



Jordan will be seen returning once again as the star boxer Adonis Creed. The sports action film is all set to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023.



Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the first installment of the super-hit franchise was released in 2015, followed by `Creed 2` in 2018 which was directed by Steven Caple Jr.

The film will also have Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Donnie's girlfriend Bianca and Phylicia Rashad returns as his stepmother Mary Anne.

Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Anderson Dame, an apparent antagonist to Adonis.

'Creed III' will be the first `Rocky` film without Sylvester Stallone, who created the character and played the ultimate underdog Rocky Balboa in eight movies, at least making an appearance.

Watch the trailer of 'Creed III' here:





The `Creed` sequel wraps up with Adonis making peace with his late father's burdensome legacy, and Rocky traveling to Vancouver to bury the hatchet with his estranged son and meet his grandson.



Plot details for the third chapter in the spinoff series have been kept under wraps.As per Variety, when Jordan announced in 2021 that he would step behind the camera for the first time, he called directing an "aspiration, but the timing had to be right."He said, "This franchise and, in particular, the themes of `Creed III` are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed`s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."

(With agency inputs)