Couldn't watch Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' in theatres? We have good news

Couldn’t watch Christopher Nolan’s latest release ‘Tenet’ when it came out in theatres? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

The big-budget film will now finally be making its move towards digital space as theatres around the world continue to either be shut or work on half capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film arrived in theaters starting in August after Warner Bros. decided to not push it to next year. ‘Tenet’ has in fact been in the news after the director spoke about the film’s collections and said that he is worried that the studios might take the overall collections in the wrong way as there has been a dip in the overall box office earnings.

‘Tenet’ has grossed $350 million worldwide. It was made on a budget exceeding $200 million.

Now, Warner Bros. has decided to take the video-on-demand and home release route -- both digital and physical retailers starting November 10th, with the digital version costing $19.99.

Meanwhile, they have not said anything on its release on HBO Max yet.