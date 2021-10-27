'Cinderella' star Billy Porter to direct teen flick, 'Camp'

Hollywood actor Billy Porter will be directing the film adaptation of 'Camp', confirm reports. 'Camp' is a teen comedy on love, musicals and summer camps.

Reportedly, the film chronicles the life of a 16-year-old, Randy Kapplehoff, who spends most of his summers at Camp Outland: an outdoor arrangement for queer teens.

Interestingly, Billy Porter will also be playing the role of Mark in the movie. His character is the camp's theater director.

'Camp' will see Robert O'Hara penning its screenplay from an older draft by Kit Williamson. Meanwhile, Dan Jinks will take on producing duties for 'Camp' through his The Dan Jinks Company.

While commenting on the latest development, Jinks reportedly said of Porter, "Billy Porter, who I've been fortunate to know for more than 20 years, is the perfect director for this story, which is both hilariously funny, and also quite moving, I wish a movie like this was around when I was growing up. I'm thrilled we get to make it now."

'Camp' is Billy's third time directing a movie.

In a recent interview with an Indian newspaper, Billy Porter spoke about his role in 'Cinderella' and how Fab G has allowed him to express his authentic self on camera.

"I will say that this 'Cinderella' is one for the new millennium. It is taking the old fairy tale of Cinderella, which has its problematic moments in modern times, and sort of making it relevant for today. It's very empowering for women. It's about women being empowered, women being businesswomen, running their own lives, making their own choices and decisions, not based on whether they have a man or not. So I think that's awesome. It's very inclusive, it's very diverse and one of the big changes is with the fairy godmother aka the Fab G which is played by yours truly. It's a new interpretation of what a fairy god person can be. It's magical and magic has no gender. And I get to be that spirit, this time around," Billy reportedly said.

