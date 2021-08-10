Christina Applegate reveals she's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Hollywood actress Christina Applegate has revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actress shared the news on Monday on Twitter. Applegate wrote, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey.”

"But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

In another tweet, Applegate added, "As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

Applegate joins a long list of celebrities who are living with this neurological disorder including Applegate’s The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair, Sopranos actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, talk-show host Montell Williams and reality star Jack Osbourne.

Earlier in 2008, Applegate had revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and a month later announced she was cancer free after a double mastectomy.