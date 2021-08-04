Christian Bale looks unrecognisable in leaked set pics from 'Thor 4'

Hollywood actor Christian Bale will next be seen in multi starrer Marvel film ‘Thor 4’. The MCU film will pit Christian Bale as villain Gorr The God Butcher.

Ever since Thor Love and Thunder has been announced, this is the first time that images have leaked from the set, featuring Bale. He can be seen sporting a bald look.

In the leaked images, Christian Bale is seen wearing hooded sleeveless robes. The look matches the comic book version of Gorr.

Thor 4 will also see Natalie Portman in Mighty Thor avatar. Tessa Thompson will be seen as Valkyrie as she embraces her bisexuality along with the cameo of Guardians of The Galaxy team.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is directed by Taika Waititi and is set for a 2022 release.