Chris Hemsworth wishes Chris Evans with unusual birthday post featuring Chris Pratt

Chris Hemsworth is wishing his Avengers co-star Chris Evans a happy birthday. Well, sort of.



The 'Thor' actor shared a goofy post on his Instagram to troll his Marvel friend. On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor sent a birthday message to the Captain America actor on his 40th birthday.



What attracted everyone's attention was the picture though. Instead of sharing a selfie with Evans he chose 'Guardian of the Galaxy's' Chris Pratt. However, he made up in the caption and called Evans his number one. The picture is most probably from the recently wrapped shoot of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.



Hemsworth and Pratt recently completed filming the fourth instalment 'Thor'

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book 🎉🎉 @chrisevans,” Hemsworth wrote.

While Evans is yet to respond to his unusual birthday post, some of his fans took the post comment section to share their reaction on the post. One fan wrote, ''Chris Evans: am I a joke to you?'', while another wrote, "Man. Chris has changed over the years."



Both the actors share a brotherly bond, after a decade of starring together in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. In an interview with Variety, Hemsworth said, "With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond,".



"I think they wouldn’t pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic."