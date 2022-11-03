Celine Dion stars as herself in new rom-com co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas

International music icon Celine Dion is making her acting debut in a feature film. On Wednesday she announced she would be starring in a romantic comedy called 'Love again,' which will be released in theaters in 2023. The film also co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. Dion will be playing herself in the film.

"See you at the movies!" wrote the Quebecer on social networks.

Dion also said she will unveil new songs for the Sony-produced film, which will hit the big screen on May 12, 2023.

The film directed by Jim Strouse who had previously directed 'The Incredible Jessica James', tells the story of a young woman who continues to text her fiancé after his death. A romance is born with the new owner of the phone number, a journalist, thanks to Celine Dion, whose profile he must write.

In April, the 54-year-old star had postponed to 2023 all the concerts of her 'Courage World Tour' scheduled for Europe this year, due to persistent health problems.

In recent years, the Canadian diva has been forced to cancel and postpone numerous performances for medical reasons and because of the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)