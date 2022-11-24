Cancelled 'Bruce Almighty' sequel titled 'Brucifer' had Jim Carrey's character making a deal with Satan

Tom Shadyac's 2003 fantasy comedy 'Bruce Almighty' received mixed reviews, but over the years, it has had a significant cultural impact. Riding on the star power of Jim Carrey, who was then at the top of his game with all his dramatic and comedic abilities intact, It was a huge commercial success. It grossed $484.6 million worldwide on a budget of $81 million. The film has Carrey playing the role of Bruce Nolan has ambitions to be a news anchor, but his rival is made one instead. Dejected, he blames God for his failure, inciting a visit from the Supreme Being Himself. Morgan Freeman played the role of God. Jennifer Aniston, Philip Baker Hall, and Steve Carell were also featured in the cast.

The film spawned a spinoff and even an Indian unofficial remake, called 'God Tussi Great Ho', but sadly not a sequel. As it turns out, writers Steve Koren and Mark O'Keefe (Steve Oedekerk also contributed to the script) had plans for an interesting and audacious sequel, but studio Universal Pictures threw a spanner in the works.

Steve Koren and Mark O'Keefe told Syfy Wire that they pitched the concept in 2010, and even Carrey was excited about the project. But the studio refused.

Koren revealed to Syfy Wire, "It would have been another giant movie and I don't think they wanted to do it. It just didn't work out for some reason, but a lot of people loved it, including Jim."

What was the concept, anyway? Potentially titled 'Brucifer', the film would have featured Carrey as an everyman who makes a deal with one other than the Devil himself, basically turning the premise of the original on its head.

Koren added, "You tend to lose your faith when the world seems unfair, and that's what got him. It came from a serious place, but we were gonna write it in a very friendly way. We certainly didn't want to depress people. So I think that scared [the studio] a little bit, but to Jim's credit, he totally understood that we were going to make a big comedy and thought everybody would connect with it."