Bruce Springsteen postpones all September concerts due to illness

September would have been a busy month for Bruce Springsteen if not for the peptic ulcer disease that has been hounding the singer. The singer announced that he was postponing all September tour dates to recover from this illness. His statement to the press reads: “Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.”

Bruce Springsteen suffering from peptic ulcer

“Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows,” it added.

The statement was followed by an apology. It also added that Bruce promises to return to entertain his fans when he feels better. The statement read: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.” It was signed, “Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

Not the first time he's cancelling tour dates

Earlier, Bruce Springsteen had cancelled the August 16 and 18 dates in Philadelphia August 16 and 18. At the time, it wasn’t announced to the public, which illness he was suffering from. These dates were pushed to August 21 and 23, 2024.

The singer then picked himself and played shows lasting as long as three hours. The most recent being concerts in New Jersey on August 30 through September 3.

Bruce Springsteen next has November concerts since nothing had been scheduled for October.

