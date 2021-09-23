Britney Spears to sign a prenup with fiance, wants father to drop conservatorship before wedding

Britney Spears is going to have a prenuptial agreement with fiance Sam Asghari before she ties the knot with him. This is all the more reason for the songstress to want her father Jamie Spears to exit the controversial conservatorship arrangement they have had for more than a decade.

Britney is seeking financial protection before saying her vows with Sam Asghari. This comes at a good time as last month, Jamie moved to shoot down the conservatorship on his own.

“While the present Termination Petition is fully supported by Ms. Spears and also consented to by Conservator of the Person Jodi Montgomery subject to proper transition and asset protection, the Termination Petition also speaks emphatically in support of the primary, present issue before the Court: the immediate and necessary suspension of Mr. Spears, by no later than September 29th,” says Spears’ primary attorney Matthew Rosengart in the LA Superior Court filing Wednesday.

“As we have previously stated, Britney Spears’s life matters. Britney Spears’s well-being matters,” today’s dense nine-page filing states. “And under the circumstances, every day matters because every day Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and harm to his daughter, which is avoidable via immediate suspension.”

In Wednesday’s filing, Britney Spears lawyer Rosengart said he anticipated the conservatorship would end “completely and inevitably” by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears took a break from social media for a week as she said she wanted to have some space before returning and posting about how much she loves her teen sons.

The singer reactivated her Instagram on Monday and admitted she couldn't "stay away from the gram for too long". Britney had deactivated her account days after she announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

