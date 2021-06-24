Britney Spears conservatorship: Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey tweet in support of pop star

After an emotional speech at the courthouse today from Britney Spears, the pop star has rallied support from celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Mariah Varey and others over her long standing conservatorship.

Britney Spears addressed a Los Angeles Court judge in which she detailed about conservatorship and said that it is “abusive” and “I don’t feel like I can live a full life.” She said, “I’ve lied and told the whole world ‘I'm OK and I'm happy’. It's a lie. I thought I just maybe if I said that enough. Because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatised. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day.”

Soon after her speech went viral, music star Justin Timberlake tweeted, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Mariah Carey also shared support for the singer, tweeting “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.”

Brandy wrote on Twitter, “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans.”

Halsey tweeted, “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.” The singer also addressed the healthcare restrictions Spears has faced, writing “Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health.”

Rose McGowan said that Britney Spears “has every right to be angry” adding “How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN.”