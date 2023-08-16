Brightwood movie review: A gripping, terrifying allegory about marital decay

In the eerie world of Brightwood, the sinister underbelly of relationships is laid bare, transforming the commonplace into a chilling exploration of emotional decay. Writer-director Dane Elcar takes a daring leap into the labyrinthine complexities of a faltering marriage, crafting a narrative that meticulously dissects the deteriorating heart of Jen and Dan's relationship. Dana Berger and Max Woertendyke become conduits of raw authenticity, portraying Jen and Dan with a vulnerability that's as haunting as it is relatable. As the narrative unravels, it becomes evident that Brightwood is more than a science-fiction horror movie; it's a psychological unraveling that delves into the darkest recesses of human relationships, revealing how even the most reliable of bonds can crumble under the weight of unspoken tensions. The film illustrates that the most terrifying horrors are often those that dwell within the crevices of our own hearts.

Battle of the sexes

As the film opens, Jen and Dan's palpable dissatisfaction becomes the unsettling backdrop for a deeper descent. We see Jen jogging along a forest trail that runs alongside a tranquil pond, with Dan seemingly tagging along beside her. Fittingly enough, Jen is listening to a podcast about the fragility of modern marriages. The tension between the couple is taut, an indication of the fraying threads of their connection. With every bitter exchange, every strained glance, the film shows rather than tells the slow erosion of a once-vibrant love, transforming it into a mere shadow of its former self. It becomes evident quite quickly that Jen is the more sorted one between the two, while Dan comes across as a bit of a schmuck. It's a nice contrast that keeps the characters compelling.

Time loop as an allegory of a stagnant marriage

In Brightwood, the time loop, a timeless narrative motif of recurrence, morphs into a damning allegory mirroring the stagnation in Jen and Dan's marriage. Much like their relationship hurdles, the loop they are ensnared within becomes an inescapable trap, an incessant cycle of turmoil and hopelessness. The external threats of a mysterious hooded assailant pale in comparison to the horrors they have harboured within. Elcar's genius lies in his ability to blur the lines between the physical terrors and the psychological torment, turning the hooded figures into living embodiments of Jen and Dan's own festering fears.

Of inner and outer demons

As the couple grapples with the hooded figures and their own internal demons, their evolution becomes palpable. Berger and Woertendyke's superlative performances evolve from grating to gripping, mirroring the transformation that emerges from facing the abyss together. The film underscores the importance of addressing our inner demons, even if it takes supernatural terror to compel us. Through this interplay of impending insanity and external chaos, it emerges as a sombre mirror, reflecting the unspoken horrors that fester within us all.

So is Brightwood watchable?

Produced on a clear budget constraint, the film doesn't hide its modest production value. However, this becomes a testament to the writer-director's ingenuity, who has crafted a script brimming with the essential elements of sci-fi, horror, and thriller genres, while relying minimally on visual effects. Taking on the role of cinematographer as well, he creates beautifully creepy visuals with ample use of closeups. He clearly has a keen eye for unsettling imagery, and when you have that you can make do with even a basic video camera. With also a nice use of ominous music and sound effects, he weaves an atmosphere that crawls under the skin.

So that's it. Clocking in at 84 minutes, it retains its momentum, never outstaying its welcome. Despite its seemingly straightforward premise, Brightwood constantly surprises. And just when you think you have grasped its pulse, the ending delivers a whack of a twist, jolting the narrative in ways you won't see coming.

