Brian Tee, Nicole Kidman cast in Amazon Prime Video's 'Expats'

Brian Tee has been cast opposite Nicole Kidman in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming drama series ‘Expats’. It is based on Janice YK Lee’s novel ‘The Expatriates’.

It is by director-showrunner Lulu Wang, Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films and Amazon Studios.

The announcement on Brian Tee’s casting was done by Lulu Wang on social media -- which features Nicole Kidman and Brian Tee. The caption reads: “Meet Margaret & Clarke. College sweethearts! (She brought the flowers. He brings the dad jokes…”

“Brian is a deeply compassionate actor with undeniable screen presence – an irresistible pairing with Nicole. We are unbelievably fortunate to have him on board.”

Set against the fabric of Hong Kong, ‘Expats’ is the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy. It revolves around three women, Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), Margaret (Kidman) and Hilary.

Tee plays Clarke, a devoted husband (to Margaret) and father, Clarke has no desire to exchange his expat lifestyle for American suburbia, until his world is upended and he is faced with an impossible choice.