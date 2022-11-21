'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' hits $500 million mark at global box office

Disney and Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which released in theatres on November 11, is doing exceptionally well at both the domestic and global box office. According to the latest reports, the film has crossed the half-billion mark and its global haul stands at an excellent $546 million.

The movie made an estimated $67.3 million in its second weekend domestically and around $69 million from 50 international markets. Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Korea and Brazil are currently the film's top-performing international territories.

The 'Black Panther' sequel is currently the seventh-biggest film of the year worldwide and it is expected to eventually top both Marvel films 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ($955 million) and 'Thor: Love and Thunder' ($760 million).

The Chadwick Boseman-starrer film has already overtaken 'Ant-Man' ($518 million), 'Thor' ($449 million), 'The Incredible Hulk' ($265 million), 'Captain America: The First Avenger' ($370 million), 'Eternals' ($402 million), and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' ($432 million).

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film starred Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett. The film marks the sequel to Coogler's own 2018 blockbuster, which grossed $700 million domestically and made about $1.3 billion worldwide.

Wakanda Forever's journey to the big screen wasn't easy. Due to the sudden and shocking death of Chadwick Boseman, Coogler was forced to refashion the sequel into a tribute to both the late actor and his iconic character, King T’Challa.

