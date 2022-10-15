Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram amid Adam Levine affair accusations, shares cryptic post

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo returned to Instagram and shared a bold cryptic message on Friday amid her husband Adam Levine's affair accusations. Sharing a throwback photo on her Instagram Story, she marked her return to the platform. In the picture, she is seen showing her middle finger to the camera and sticking out her tongue. On the back, Victoria's Secret sign is visible.

Prinsloo is seen donning a black top tucked into a pair of shorts. She completed her look with black tights and strappy red stilettos.

Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant, had not posted on Instagram ever since her husband Adam Levine was accused of having an affair last month. The throwback picture shared on Friday was her first post in weeks.

Check out her post below:

The Maroon 5 frontman was accused of cheating on his wife by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed in a now-viral TikTok that she had a year-long affair with Levine. Sharing screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician, Stroh alleged that he wanted to name his unborn kid after her.

Addressing the allegations in an Instagram post, Levine wrote, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Levine continued, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."