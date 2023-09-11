Ashton Kutcher under fire for his gross comment on Hilary Duff when she was 15

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis were facing enough backlash for writing a letter for Danny Masterson, who has been convicted of 30 years in jail for two counts of rape. Amid this, an old clip of Ashton has resurfaced, which has attracted even more anger from the netizens.

In the old clip that has gone viral, Kutcher is making objectionable comments about Hilary Duff when she was only 15 years old in an episode of his reality show Punk'd.

In the viral clip, Ashton is talking about Hilary Duff when he makes a controversial comment about the young star. Talking about Duff's work, the actor goes on to add that she's among the girls for whom he's waiting to turn 18.

The actor says in the video: “Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out. She’s going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen. And she’s one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins.”

One user shared a video calling Kutcher, ''a slime ball.''

Ugh! Who else remembers how unapologetically creepy dudes were about girls "finally turning 18!" The early 2000s were wild! (As in gross)

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote: ''Gross, gross, gross, gross.''

Another called him ''creepy AF''.

''EWWWWWWW Ashton Kutcher had no business talking about Hilary Duff like this on Punk’d. The weirdest part is they had just filmed Cheaper by the Dozen together…'' another user wrote.

''the amount of “countdown to 18” clocks there were on underage child actors in the 2000s is sickening to think about.'' a third user wrote.

the amount of "countdown to 18" clocks there were on underage child actors in the 2000s is sickening to think about

Hilary and Ashton have worked together in the movie Cheaper by the Dozen.

Ashton Kutcher talking about Hilary Duff when she was only 15. 😒

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Public apology -

On September 9, Ashton and Mila issued a public apology for character letters they had written in support of their fellow That '70s Show actor, Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.

The apology comes after a Los Angeles judge handed down the severe sentence on Thursday, concluding a case in which Masterson was found guilty of raping two women in 2003.

"We would never want to do that, and we're sorry if that has taken place."

