Ashley Graham welcomes twin baby boys with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham, plus-size supermodel, has given birth to her twin boys.



The 34-year-old model welcomed her second and third baby, with her husband Justin Ervin on Friday, Jan. 7. The couple is already parents to son Issac Menelik Giovanni, who was born on January 18, 2020.



Graham announced the birth of her twins on her Instagram account. “Justin [Ervin] and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” she wrote on her Instagram story.





She added further, ''I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.''

Repositing the message, Ervin wrote on his own account, "I love you, @ashleygraham."



"Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth!" he wrote. "Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Graham is an active social media user and have been sharing all the updates about her pregnancy journey, and posted several photos featuring her baby bump on her Instagram account.



In July, Graham and Ervin announced that they're pregnant with their second child. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote in her initial announcement. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Later, in September, they found out that she and her hubby were having twin sons. In an Instagram video taken at a sonogram appointment at the time, she laughed and said, “Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys!.”



Graham and Ervin tied the knot in 2010, just one year after meeting at church.